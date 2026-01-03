Previous
Parked Here Long? by howozzie
38 / 365

Parked Here Long?

Traveling south in our RV to get out of the snow. Saw this parked at RV park. Guess they have residents stay a while.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

howozzie

@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
