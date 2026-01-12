Sign up
45 / 365
Former Hotel Ponce de Leon now Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida.
Henry Flagler (co-founder of Standard Oil) built the Hotel Ponce de Leon in 1888. The hotel closed in 1967. In 1968, the building was acquired to become Flagler College
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
365
iPhone 16
12th January 2026 3:40pm
buildings
,
historical
