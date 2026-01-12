Previous
Former Hotel Ponce de Leon now Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida. by howozzie
Former Hotel Ponce de Leon now Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida.

Henry Flagler (co-founder of Standard Oil) built the Hotel Ponce de Leon in 1888. The hotel closed in 1967. In 1968, the building was acquired to become Flagler College
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

howozzie

@howozzie
