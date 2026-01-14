Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
A reminder of home on the other side of the world
Bottle brush (Callistemon / Melaleuca), common where I grew up in Western Australia but sometimes considered invasive in Florida. Is it something we have in common?
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
0
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
47
photos
5
followers
15
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
14th January 2026 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Omabluebird
ace
Sorry to those who think it’s invasive, I love that plant.
January 14th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
January 14th, 2026
