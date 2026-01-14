Previous
A reminder of home on the other side of the world by howozzie
47 / 365

A reminder of home on the other side of the world

Bottle brush (Callistemon / Melaleuca), common where I grew up in Western Australia but sometimes considered invasive in Florida. Is it something we have in common?
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

howozzie

A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
Omabluebird ace
Sorry to those who think it’s invasive, I love that plant.
January 14th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
January 14th, 2026  
