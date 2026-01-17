Previous
Ducks in a Row by howozzie
48 / 365

Ducks in a Row

Quick iPhone snap. Not the best focus. They were swimming away, so had to get a quick shot.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact