Lunch time visitor by howozzie
49 / 365

Lunch time visitor

Sitting at a picnic table, this tortoise (or turtle maybe), happily walked right up to us, paused, then walked off.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

howozzie

A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks big! fun fact - it's a tortoise because it has feet and they live mostly on land, turtles have flippers and only come to land to lay eggs
January 18th, 2026  
howozzie ace
I feel better for you explaining that, thank you. I worried s/he might be distressed away from the water, although s/he seemed to be on a mission. The tortoise was really close, and seemed very comfortable.
January 18th, 2026  
