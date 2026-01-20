Sign up
Moon Landing Space Capsule
Space Capsule - Kennedy Space Center. Actual capsule showing wear and tear.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
Photo Details
Tags
space
GaryW
ace
Wow! Great shot to show the wear and tear! Can you imagine riding in this?
January 21st, 2026
