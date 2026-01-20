Previous
Moon Landing Space Capsule by howozzie
50 / 365

Moon Landing Space Capsule

Space Capsule - Kennedy Space Center. Actual capsule showing wear and tear.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW ace
Wow! Great shot to show the wear and tear! Can you imagine riding in this?
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact