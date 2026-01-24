Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Alligator Sunset
Taking in the last rays of the day. However, we were told not to walk close to the water with our dog as they will, and have, attack.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
sunset
,
alligator
