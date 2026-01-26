Sign up
55 / 365
Kermit?
Saw this little fella, helped hop to safety.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
55
photos
8
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
1

Album

Camera

Taken

Exif

Sizes

Privacy

Flashback

Tags

