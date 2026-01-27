Previous
Roseate Spoonbill and Limpkin by howozzie
56 / 365

Roseate Spoonbill and Limpkin

Myakka River State Park, Florida. The Spoonbill was a little vocal.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

howozzie

A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
