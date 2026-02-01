Sign up
It is cold today
Found him (or her) on a trail in Florida where it was below freezing last night. Seemed very happy to be on my glove. Put him in a safe spot in the sun.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
lizard
