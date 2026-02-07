Previous
Trying to be coy? by howozzie
61 / 365

Trying to be coy?

The armadillo was not sure about us.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact