61 / 365
Trying to be coy?
The armadillo was not sure about us.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
Tags
animal
,
armadillo
365 Project
close