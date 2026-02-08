Sign up
63 / 365
Told not to cross - really?
Hurricane damage to the footbridge in Hillsborough River State Park.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
1
0
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
63
photos
10
followers
17
following
17% complete
View this month »
2
1
365
Canon EOS R5
8th February 2026 5:21pm
Tags
bridge
,
hiking.
Allison Maltese
ace
An apt shot to show the hurricane damage.
February 9th, 2026
