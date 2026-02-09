Previous
They are teasing our Border Collie by howozzie
They are teasing our Border Collie

Our Border Collie loves a job. However, she is not allowed to chase the squirrels, so they sit where she can see them but can't chase them. One very frustrated Border Collie! We can't even say the word "squirrel," or she will howl and race around.
