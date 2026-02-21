Previous
Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon, Florida. by howozzie
Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon, Florida.

500 million gallons of water flow out of the springs every day at an average daily temperature of 72°F. You can swim in the crystal-clear water. The roped-off swimming section is not in this shot.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

howozzie

@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
