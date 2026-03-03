Sign up
77 / 365
Sunset where Lunar Eclipse should have been visible
Sky was clearer this afternoon than this morning.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
1
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
77
photos
11
followers
17
following
21% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
3rd March 2026 6:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
Babs
ace
It was cloudy here too so we didn't see the lunar eclipse either.
March 4th, 2026
