Sunset where Lunar Eclipse should have been visible by howozzie
Sunset where Lunar Eclipse should have been visible

Sky was clearer this afternoon than this morning.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
Babs ace
It was cloudy here too so we didn't see the lunar eclipse either.
March 4th, 2026  
