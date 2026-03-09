Sign up
82 / 365
What are you doing?
This fawn was very inquisitive and comfortable close to me.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
9th March 2026 6:01pm
deer
