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87 / 365
Multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV)
Capable of having helicopters land on it.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
17th March 2026 7:09pm
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