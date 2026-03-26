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Little River Falls, Little River Canyon, Alabama
The National Park Service calls the Little River Canyon, "one of the most extensive canyon and gorge systems in the eastern United States and one of the South's clearest, wildest waterways."
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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Canon EOS R5
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26th March 2026 4:54pm
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