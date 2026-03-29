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97 / 365
Water over rocks
Thanks to Allison for the idea.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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2
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1
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
28th March 2026 4:39pm
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water
,
river
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flow
Sid
ace
nice colours and a nice feeling of turbulence...
March 29th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Awesome colour and movement fav!
March 29th, 2026
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