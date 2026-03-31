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99 / 365
Farm shed
Next to where we stayed the night in Kentucky.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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Canon EOS R5
Taken
31st March 2026 7:33am
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