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112 / 365
Christmas Cactus
Late bloomer, hope it knows winter is rumored to have ended.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
15th April 2026 6:12pm
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cactus
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