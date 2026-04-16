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Good Hat Day by howozzie
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Good Hat Day

My favorite hat. It rained most of the day today, a good day to wear a hat when outside and, when inside, read. As Groucho Marx said, "Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside a dog, it’s too dark to read."

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16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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