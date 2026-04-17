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115 / 365
Monster Tree
Saw this stump, thought it looked like a creature, or maybe had spent too long in the Everglades, and nearby, where alligators were everywhere.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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Canon EOS R5
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17th April 2026 1:27pm
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