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Quartz Crystal by howozzie
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Quartz Crystal

One of many in the house, sometimes I think I am in a cave.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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