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Base of Grandson's construction kit. by howozzie
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Base of Grandson's construction kit.

When I was a boy, my father bought me a metal Meccano set. This one is an 'itech' and way more complicated.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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