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Snowflake ornament by howozzie
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Snowflake ornament

The day is cold but no snow, so this is a reminder to us what snow is - really?
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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