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118 / 365
Snowflake ornament
The day is cold but no snow, so this is a reminder to us what snow is - really?
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
20th April 2026 3:54pm
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ornament
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snowflake
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