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Ducks in a row
Took with iPhone at the local feed store. Had to shoot through a cage. They were bathed in orange light so not the best photo, but some days you have to take what you can get.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
22nd April 2026 5:05pm
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ducklings
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
April 23rd, 2026
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