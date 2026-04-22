Previous
Ducks in a row by howozzie
119 / 365

Ducks in a row

Took with iPhone at the local feed store. Had to shoot through a cage. They were bathed in orange light so not the best photo, but some days you have to take what you can get.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact