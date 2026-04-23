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Atticus driving
Busy tomorrow, so uploaded a photo of our first Border Collie. He set the bar for the next two Border Collies; they were and are much loved and great fun.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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20th July 2010 5:11pm
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