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Atticus driving by howozzie
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Atticus driving

Busy tomorrow, so uploaded a photo of our first Border Collie. He set the bar for the next two Border Collies; they were and are much loved and great fun.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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