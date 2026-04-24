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Tulip greeting the sun. by howozzie
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Tulip greeting the sun.

24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
How gorgeous is this
April 25th, 2026  
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