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Tulip greeting the sun.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
23rd April 2026 10:57am
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flower
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tulip
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
How gorgeous is this
April 25th, 2026
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