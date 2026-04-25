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Taylor Guitar
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
122
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Photo Details
Views
4
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
25th April 2026 12:37pm
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Sid
ace
I’m intrigued with your creation, was the blur done in camera or post…?
April 25th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Hi Sid, I used a Lensbaby lens. I did not have to process it, though; the lens distorts it. The challenge is that it is all manual: I have to tell the camera to shoot without a lens, so focusing is manual too.
April 25th, 2026
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