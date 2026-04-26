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Propping up the family
Buddha
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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Canon EOS R5
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26th April 2026 1:46pm
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