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132 / 365
Sandhill Crane looking for its mate.
We are fortunate to have Sandhill Cranes visit. I find them to be so beautiful and love watching their families.
8th June 2026
8th Jun 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
9th June 2026 9:39am
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sandhillcrane
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