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Sandhill Crane looking for its mate. by howozzie
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Sandhill Crane looking for its mate.

We are fortunate to have Sandhill Cranes visit. I find them to be so beautiful and love watching their families.
8th June 2026 8th Jun 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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