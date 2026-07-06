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Cottonmouth
Getting back to hiking after an unexpected break. It was a warm day, and we were going to let our Border Collie have a drink till we saw this fellow.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
7th July 2026 3:40pm
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water
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snake
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moccasin
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cottonmouth.
Jerzy
ace
Yikes ! I thought of joining a local hiking club but we have rattle snakes away from the city and my dog could find them interesting.
July 8th, 2026
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