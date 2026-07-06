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Cottonmouth by howozzie
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Cottonmouth

Getting back to hiking after an unexpected break. It was a warm day, and we were going to let our Border Collie have a drink till we saw this fellow.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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Jerzy ace
Yikes ! I thought of joining a local hiking club but we have rattle snakes away from the city and my dog could find them interesting.
July 8th, 2026  
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