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Lake Hike
Had an unexpected health issue that stopped everything. Was able to hike around this lake today.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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Canon PowerShot G12
Taken
7th July 2026 3:44pm
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