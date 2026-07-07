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Lake Hike by howozzie
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Lake Hike

Had an unexpected health issue that stopped everything. Was able to hike around this lake today.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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