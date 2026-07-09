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Day Lily by howozzie
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Day Lily

The heat and potential storms meant grabbing this shot today.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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