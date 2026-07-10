Previous
Footprints to ... by howozzie
136 / 365

Footprints to ...

Maybe I have an obsession with Vibram Five Fingers!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
I should image for young feet they would be very comfortable, though maybe a bit of a faff to put on at my age anyway.
July 10th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Surprisingly, Jo, they are really comfortable when you get used to them. And, as an added benefit, they help with your back, strengthen your calves, and improve your balance. And no, I do not get a kickback from them.
July 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact