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Footprints to ...
Maybe I have an obsession with Vibram Five Fingers!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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365
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Canon EOS R5
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10th July 2026 9:58am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
I should image for young feet they would be very comfortable, though maybe a bit of a faff to put on at my age anyway.
July 10th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Surprisingly, Jo, they are really comfortable when you get used to them. And, as an added benefit, they help with your back, strengthen your calves, and improve your balance. And no, I do not get a kickback from them.
July 10th, 2026
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