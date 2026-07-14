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Local Rodeo
No person or animal was harmed, thankfully.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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