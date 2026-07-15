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139 / 365
Summer Fun
Parked next to me as I got out of my air-conditioned car.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
140
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
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iPhone 16
Taken
15th July 2026 10:06am
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car
,
convertible
Corinne C
ace
I love the color
July 15th, 2026
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