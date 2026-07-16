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Our new deck by howozzie
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Our new deck

Our new deck is built and the weather is warm and sunny, well, hot and humid, but it will change
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful and spacious
July 15th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
What a lovely spot to sit. Is that your garden?
July 15th, 2026  
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