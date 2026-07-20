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Rain, then sun, then rain, then ... by howozzie
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Rain, then sun, then rain, then ...

The good thing was that it got rid of a lot of the smoke.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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