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Vegetable Garden almost there
Our vegetable is beginning to provide.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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howozzie
ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
27th July 2026 1:11pm
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vegetablegarden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow I see a lot of variety in there!
July 27th, 2026
howozzie
ace
@koalagardens
So do the deer, but they can't get in.
July 27th, 2026
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