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Not the best parking by howozzie
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Not the best parking

I guess the driver parked and forgot to return.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

howozzie

ace
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
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howozzie ace
@koalagardens Sorry I went to reply and deleted your comment by mistake. Loved your comment, "Where did I leave the keys?"
July 27th, 2026  
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