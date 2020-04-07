Previous
underfoot by hrs
Photo 1158

underfoot

We called into a small national park in Tasmania on our recent trip..I always love the imagery of the soft forest floors.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Helen Sanderson

Karly ace
I love this chaotic natural pattern. Very cool shot!
April 7th, 2020  
