Juvenile Swamp Hen by hrs
Juvenile Swamp Hen

This young swamp Hen was foraging with his Mum in the gardens at Southbank, Brisbane. We had seen recently some tiny baby swamp hens..but these are almost grown.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Helen Sanderson

I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
