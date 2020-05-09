Previous
early morning delivery!
Photo 1184

early morning delivery!

This morning at 6.30am a helicopter delivered a new window for the 21st floor here..they chose a very beautiful sky for the backdrop!
9th May 2020

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
