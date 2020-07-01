Previous
Little Pied Cormorant by hrs
Photo 1225

Little Pied Cormorant

seen on St Helena Island
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
Diana ace
Beautifully composed capture, love the diagonal.
July 4th, 2020  
