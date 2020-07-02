Previous
ruins of the old jail on St Helena Island, Queensland by hrs
Photo 1226

ruins of the old jail on St Helena Island, Queensland

2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
Jennifer Eurell
Nicely framed. We went there in 2003 or 4 - when we still had the boat.
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and framing of this brickwork and textures.
July 4th, 2020  
