Saint Helena Island - looking towards the city of Brisbane by hrs
Saint Helena Island - looking towards the city of Brisbane

Saint Helena was a prison in the early penal settlement of Brisbane. There are ruins here from this prison buildings. The island is a National Park now and an important bird life area.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene.
July 4th, 2020  
