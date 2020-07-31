Previous
Brown Quail sun baking by hrs
Brown Quail sun baking

I couldn't believe my luck to have these secretive birds just sitting there basking in the morning sun..and allowing me to take photos.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
