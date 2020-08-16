Previous
Brown Quail having a dust bath by hrs
Brown Quail having a dust bath

Its hard to find the quail in the sun, but here they were clearly visible and enjoying a dust bath.
16th August 2020

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
